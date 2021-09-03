Toyota Innova Van with a 2JZ-GTE

Inspiration Motorsport built this Toyota Innova was built for @a_rides at their company in Jakarta, Indonesia. The van is powered by turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 550 horsepower and 453 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a HKS T51R turbocharger, TiAL MV-R wastegates, Inspiration Motorsport custom exhaust manifold, FIC 1120 cc injectors, and a Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. Behind the motor sits a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a Competition stage 4 clutch and Exedy pressure plate. A set of Volk Rays TE37OG wheels cover AP Racing Pro 5000R six-piston calipers with 335 mm rotors in front and AP Racing Pro 5000R four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in back.

Source: Garasi Drift and Kumparan