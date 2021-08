Cars and Zebras found this unique 1959 Cadillac convertible at a FAST (Factory Appearing Stock Tire) event at US 131 Motorsports Park in St, Martin, Michigan. The car no longer retains any part of the factory powertrain. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 from a 2013 Cadillac CTS-V. The LSA’s 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque is sent through a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Cars and Zebras via AutoEvolution