Jon Sowden and his team at Strange Workshop in Auckland, New Zealand are building a unique Subaru WRX STI. The car was purchased without an engine and they chose to install a turbocharged 13B (FC) two-rotor. A Subarugears adapter plate allows the 13B to bolt to a Subaru six-speed manual transmission and thus retain 4WD. Watch Jon and friends make engine mounts below or watch the entire build series.

Source: ProAm-Garage