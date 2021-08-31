Mercedes W108 with a Turbo LSx V8

1969 Mercedes W108 built by Eurowise with a turbocharged LSx V8

Mike Ngo and his company Eurowise have built several vehicles for Michael Ng. Their next project would combine German styling, American muscle, and a lot of custom work.

Mike started with a 1969 Mercedes 280s W108 powered by a 2.8 L M130 inline-six. In its place now sits a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8. The V8 features forged pistons, Comp camshaft, custom front sump oil pan, Fitech intake manifold and ECU, and upgraded springs, retainers, and rockers.

Air is compressed by a BorgWarner S366 66 mm turbocharger fed by forward-facing tubular manifolds and cooled by a Eurowise intercooler. Three Bosch 044 fuel pumps keep the motor fed from a 10-gallon cell.

The V8 is bolted to a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a ACT six-puck clutch and lightweight flywheel. Gear selection is handled by a S1 sequential shifter.

The car rides on a custom air suspension with a custom 1.25-inch front sway bar. Behind the Formula Wheels custom wheels (18×8, 18×9) are Brembo eight-piston calipers with Mercedes E55 rotors in front and Brembo four-piston calipers with E55 rotors in back.

The car’s clean appearance is thanks to Mike shaving the body moldings, rear emblems, and side markers. He also changed the proportions by chopping the roof four inches and tucking the bumpers.

You can view more photos at Speedhunters and Stanceworks.

Source: Eurowise FB page

