Mazda RX-7 with a 20B Three-Rotor Racing

Andy Duffin's Mazda RX-7 with a 20B three-rotor

Andy Duffin always keeps rotary fans happy with his 3 Rotor Racing Mazda RX-7. The race car is powered by a peripheral ported 20B three-rotor built by Green Brothers Racing in Mt. Maunganui. Tauranga. New Zealand. The engine is capable of producing 520-700 horsepower depending on if it uses nitrous. The divetrain features a TTi GTO six-speed sequential transmission with a twin-plate clutch and Mazdaspeed limited-slip differential. Watch as Andy races the RX-7 at Hampton Downs during King of the Rotaries 2020.

Source: 3 Rotor Racing and 3 Rotor Racing FB page

