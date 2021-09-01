Lotus Exige with a 450 hp Turbo VW Inline-four

When David Wert spun a bearing in his 2010 Lotus Exige he saw it as an opportunity to do something different. He swapped the Exige’s 2ZZ inline-four and transmission for a turbocharged 2.0 L TFSI inline-four and six-speed DSG transmission from a 2012 VW CC Sport. The TFSI (EA888) inline-four sits on modified Komo-tec mounts and features APR forged internals, valves springs, and Stage 3 turbocharger kit. The combination results in 450 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. David also upgraded the DSG transmission with a Peloquin LSD and APR clutch plates. You can read more about the project in the build thread.

Source: Lotus Talk (build thread), bmw550drvr, and New German Performance FB page