For Sale: 1961 Morris Minor Traveller with a Miata Powertrain

This 1961 Morris Minor Traveller is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Eugene, Oregon. The vehicle is powered by a 1.8 L inline-four, four-speed automatic transmission, and rear differential from a Mazda Miata (NB). The engine features a tubular exhaust header and stainless exhaust system. The vehicle rides on a fully independent suspension thanks to Miata front and rear subframes and Tein adjustable coilovers. Behind the Minilite-style 15-inch wheels are slotted rotors with Wilwood calipers in front and disc brakes in back. The right-hand drive interior features a Miata gauge cluster, aftermarket seats, custom center console, power windows, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Bring a Trailer