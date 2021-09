This 2013 Subaru WRX STI has been at Prime Motoring receiving a destroked 3.2 L EZ36 flat-six. The motor was built by Outfront Motorsports with a modified EZ30 crankshaft, Callies +2mm I-beam rods, CP custom pistons, ported heads, Supertech custom valvetrain, and 3.5-inch stainless exhaust. The combination made 582 horsepower to the wheels on 93 octane and 13 psi of boost from a Forced Performance 76 mm turbocharger.

Source: Prime Motoring FB page