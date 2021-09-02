1966 Valiant with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Nathan Peters owns a 1966 Chrysler VC Valiant called “QIC066” that is powered by a turbocharged Ford Barra (FG) inline-six. The motor was installed by Monro Racecars in Bribie, QLD, Australia using custom mounts and a notched pan and firewall. The company also fabricated the transmission tunnel, custom exhaust, fuel cell, and roll cage. The Barra made 444 horsepower (331 kW) on 98 octane fuel at Real Dyno Performance. A Reid TH400 automatic transmission with a Dominator converter sends power through a 4-inch driveshaft to a Competition Engineering 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac diff and 31-spline axles. You can view more photos and details of the project at Street Machine.

Source: QIC066 FB page, Real Dyno Performance FB page, Drag Videos Australia