1995 GMC C3500 with a Cummins Inline-Six

Waldo from Waldo’s World purchased a 1995 GMC C3500 HD for $300 and spent the past year rebuilding it. One of the biggest tasks was swapping the factory 6.5 L Detroit Diesel V8 and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission for a 5.9 L Cummins 24v inline-six and Eaton Fuller five-speed manual transmission. Waldo also installed an Eaton Truetrac LSD and changed the rear end gearing from 4.63 to 3.31. Besides the powertrain swap, he built a custom bed, replaced the exhaust, repainted the truck, installed a custom interior, and a lot more. Be sure to watch all the build videos.

