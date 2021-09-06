For Sale: Jet Boat with a 1000 hp Turbo RB26/30 Inline-Six

This jet boat is for sale on Trade Me in Whangarei, Northland, New Zealand for $80,000. The seller reports the 15.5-foot alloy hull was built by Tony Ward (formerly Kwikcraft). It is powered by a turbocharged 3.4 L Nissan RB26/30 inline-six making 1,000 horsepower. It features a partially filled RB30 block with a Spool 3.4 L crank, Spool H-beam forged rods, CP pistons, ACL race bearings, GTR main bearings, and 4-stage dry sump. The motor is topped with a ported RB26 head with ARP 12 mm studs, Manley stainless valves, Tomei 270-degree camshafts and springs, and 90 mm throttle body. The fuel system features three tanks (180 liters), Teflon lines, two Bosch 044 pumps, lift pump, flex fuel sensor, and Bosch 2000 cc injectors. The turbo system uses a custom stainless steel twin-scroll exhaust manifold, BorgWarner 9180 EFR turbocharger with a Kinugawa Billet 72/95 mm compressor wheel, two Tial 38 mm water-cooled wastegates, and custom intercooler. The engine runs on a Link G4 Extreme ECU and produces 1000 hp on E85 fuel or 750 hp on pump fuel. When connected to a vehicle axle, it made 914 hp and 1073 Nm (791 lb-ft) of torque on E85 to the hubs. The motor drives an American Turbine SD-309 9-inch impeller.

Source: Trade Me via Crossbred Heart FB page