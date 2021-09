This Porsche 997 race car competes in the P9 Challenge race series. MattyB727 states the car was built by RS Tuning in Kirchhaslach, Germany using a 997 GT3 RSR chassis and a modified 2012 997 GT3 RSR Evo body kit. The 1280 kg (2821 lb) car is powered by a twin-turbo flat-six from a 997 GT2. The engine’s displacement was increased from 3.6 liters to 3.9 liters and produces 680-830 horsepower. The videos below show the car testing at Monza Circuit with the best lap being a 1:45.686.

Source: MattyB727 and 19Bozzy92