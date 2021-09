Z Cars built this Fiat 500 using their Fubaru swap kit. Under the boot lid is a 2.5 L Subaru EJ253 flat-four mated to a Legacy manual transmission converted to RWD. Both sit on a tubular cradle with trailing arms, adjustable suspension, and Ford disc brakes. The motor produces around 165-175 horsepower and 167-169 lbâ‹…ft of torque. Up front the Fiat 500 has Z Cars’ front subframe with adjustable suspension, four-piston disc brakes, Mini steering rack, and radiator.

Source: Z Cars FB page