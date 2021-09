PaweĊ‚ Pietrzak traveled to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers to race his SEAT Arosa. While there they set a new personal best of 9.894 sec at 143.92 mph. The 900 kg (1984 lb) Arosa is powered by turbocharged 2.0 L TDI diesel inline-four. The engine makes 600 horsepower on nitrous.

Source: Mk1Kieran