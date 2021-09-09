For Sale: 2005 Chrysler Crossfire with a Supercharged M113 V8

This 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Omaha, Nebraska. The factory 3.2 L V6 was swapped for a supercharged 5.4 L M113 V8 from a SL55 AMG (R230) by Rudy Compart at Accelerated Industries in 2015. The motor features a smaller-diameter supercharger pulley, custom exhaust manifolds, and upgraded fuel pump and injectors. The motor sends power through a SL65 five-speed automatic transmission with an upgraded vavlebody and TCU software to a WaveTrak limited-slip differential with 3.27 gearing. The front suspension was upgraded with SRT-6 brakes and springs. The roadster rides on Kumho Ecsta 4X 225/40/18 front tires and Ecsta LE Sport 285/35/19 rear tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer