Mike Whittaker from Sleepymike Racing and his Volkswagen Caddy Mk1 attended Doorslammers 2021 at Santa Pod Raceway. While there Mike took the Caddy down the quarter-mile strip in 9.546 sec at 141.70 mph. The Caddy is powered by a turbocharged 24v VR6 and AWD drivetrain. The motor makes 838 hp at 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost tuned by AD Edmundson on race fuel and an Emerald ECU.

Source: Sleepymike Racing FB page VeeDubRacing