1965 Ford Zephyr with a Toyota 1UZ V8

The Cartune Company in Tapapa, New Zealand specializes in 1UZ and 3UZ maintenance and swaps. A customer sent their 1965 Ford Zephyr to the company for some work and a Haltech 2500 Elite ECU. What makes the car unique is the powertrain. It is powered by a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 and A341LE automatic transmission. After the work was complete, they took the Zephyr to Tune Technic for some dyno tuning. Watch them test the engine and transmission below or start at the beginning with the full series here.

Source: CartuneNZ