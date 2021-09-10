For Sale: 1970 Nova with a 454 ci LSX V8

This 1970 Chevrolet Nova is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Calabasas, California. The car was built by Bones Fab in Camarillo, California and was previously owned by Eddie Van Halen. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a 454 ci LSX V8 featuring a FAST LSXR intake manifold, FAST Big Mouth 102 mm throttle body, and Holley Dominator fuel injection. The drivetrain uses a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears. The Nova rides on a Ridetech air suspension with their Tru Turn steering system, tubular control arms, and a triangulated 4-link rear suspension. A set of KWC wheels hold Michelin Pilot Super Sport 245/35/18 front tires and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 345/30/19 rear tires. The Nova stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston calipers with drilled/slotted rotors in front and four-piston calipers with drilled/slotted rotors in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer