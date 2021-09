Over the past five years Mad Mods Garage spent their free time building a custom Ford Taunus TC2. Up front sits a 5.4 L M73 V12 from a BMW E38 mated to a Getrag 260 five-speed manual transmission with a custom adapter plate. Mad Mods Garage installed the V12 back in the engine bay thanks to custom mounts and a modified oil sump and crossmember. Supporting everything is a custom tubular chassis and roll cage with custom strut towers and steering column.

Source: Mad Mods Garage FB page