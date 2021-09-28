AWD Caddy Mk3 with a 356 hp 2.0 L TDI

SRS-Automotive’s VW Caddy Mk3 was built by Darkside Developments in Barnsley, United Kingdom using many parts from the VAG catalog.

Under the hood you find a turbocharged 2.0 L TDI (CUAA) inline-four making 356 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. These engines are usually found in the Passat or Tiguan and comes from that factory with twin-turbos and Piezo fuel system. Darkside Developments ditched the factory turbos for their GTD2872VRK turbocharger. They also removed the Piezo fuel system for a set of Stage 2 2000 BAR solenoid injectors, 2700 BAR pressure sensor, and Stage 3 CP3 fuel pump kit. They completed the engine swap with a custom exhaust system.

The van was sent to Slide Motorsports for an AWD conversion. The drivetrain comprises of a seven-speed DGS 4-Motion (NZS) transmission with a Sachs 2.0 TDI DQ500 flywheel/clutch and Wavetrac limited-slip differential. Out back sits a 2015 Tiguan rear differential supported by a Audi A3 Quattro rear subframe.

The front suspension features a set of KW Clubsport Mk5 Golf coilovers, KW camber adjustable top mounts, Audi A3 Quattro anti-roll bar, Tiguan 4-Motion steering rack, and Audi TT control arms and hubs. The rear suspension uses an Audi A3 Quattro rear subframe, KW Clubsport Mk2 Golf coilovers, custom lower control arms, Audi TT rear hubs, and Tiguan 22 mm anti-roll bar.

For the brakes they went with Porsche Cayenne six-piston calipers with Brembo 350 mm rotors in front and Golf Mk5 R32 rear calipers and 310 mm rotors in back. The van runs different wheels and tires depending on the conditions. On the road it uses Compomotive TH 18×8 wheels with Uniroyal Rainsport 3 tires ( 225/40/18) and on the track it uses Audi A4 DTM 18×8 wheels with Kumho Escta V70A tires (225/40/18).

You can read more about how the project was built along with more photos in the project build page.

Source: Darkside Development (full specs) and SRS-Automotive