Brad Lewis took some time at Holley Hot Rod Reunion 2021 to talk about his 1953 Dodge B-series truck. Dan Babb originally built the truck; replacing the factory flathead inline-six for a 354 ci industrial HEMI V8 from an airplane tug. Dan had the motor rebuilt for street use. Behind the V8 sits a Turbo 350 automatic transmission and Jeep Cherokee rear end. Listen to Brad explain the great history of the truck.

Source: Holley