Vidar Jødahl and his Buldre Racingteam BMW E30 M3 attended the Osnabrücker Bergrennen hillclimb in Germany amd put on a show for spectators. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six capable of 1300 horsepower. The drivetrain features a Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox and E34 M5 rear end. Watch Vidar and his famous E30 race compete in Osnabrücker Bergrennen below.

Source: Buldre Racingteam FB page Track and Tuner