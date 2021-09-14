For Sale: 1972 Lotus Europa with a Toyota 4A-GE Inline-Four

This 1972 Lotus Europa is for sale on Craigslist in Fort Collins, Colorado for $20,000. The car is powered by a 1.6 L 4A-GE 16v inline-four mated to a Renault NG3 five-speed transmission. Other modifications include Mazda Miata rear disc brakes, Nissan F10 and Honda brake cylinders, and VW Rabbit radiator. The car rides on silver powder coated wheels with Kumho Solus TA11 175/70 13 tires. Issues with the car include paint scratches, body cracks, TPI Tech fuel sensor not working, Speedometer not working, and no sun visors.

Source: Craigslist via DailyTurismo