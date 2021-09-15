1969 Saab with a 2.3 L EcoBoost Inline-Four

Nichols Paint & Fab built this custom 1969 Saab for Adam Perkins at their company in Watseka, Illinois. Up front sits a turbocharged 2.3 L EcoBoost making around 380 horsepower. A TKO five-speed manual transmission sends power through a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft to a Quick Performance 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears. The body is channeled over a custom chassis with a 4-link rear suspension. The 2750 lb car rides on a QA1 suspension with Wilwood disc brakes and custom Billet Specialties wheels.

Source: Nichols Paint & Fab FB page and ScottieDTV