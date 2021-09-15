Mazda RX-3 with a 1000+ hp 20B Three-Rotor

Eric Wolf’s Mazda RX-3 was built by PAC Performance in Revesby, NSW, Australia. The car’s original 12A two-rotor has given way to a turbocharged 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance. The motor features a Garrett GTX55 Turbocharger, modified factory 20B intake manifold, three Turbosmart wastegates, 4-inch intercooler, and MicroTech ECU. It makes 1,000+ horsepower to the wheels. A Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission sends that power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The car’s suspension features front coilovers and 2-link rear with leaf springs and anti-roll bar. A set of Billet Specialties wheels (15×4.5, 15×10) cover Wilwood four-piston disc brakes front and rear. Eric’s best quarter-mile is a 7.875 sec at 176.33 mph.

Source: PAC Performance