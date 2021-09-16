1978 Ferrari 400i Speciale with a 600 hp 5.7 L V12

Will Tomkins spent 15 years building the 1978 Ferrari 250 GTO Speciale at his company Project Heaven in King’s Cliffe, United Kingdom. The car features a hand-made Ferrari 250 GTO aluminum body widened four inches over a stortened and reinforced Ferrari 400i chassis (chassis # F101CL23457) with 365 GT4 suspension. Will chose to power the car with a 5.7 L Tipo F133E V12 V12 and six-speed transaxle from a 2002 Ferrari 575 Maranello. He upgraded the motor to individual throttle bodies and a custom exhaust which increased the output to 601 horsepower at 8000 rpm on the dyno. The car is for sale on Vintage & Prestige Classic Cars in Northampton, UK for £640,000 or about $882,867.

Source: Project Heaven, Vintage & Prestige Classic Cars,