For Sale: 1985 BMW 635CSi with a LS2 V8

This 1985 BMW 635CSi (E24) is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Townsend, Delaware. The coupe is powered by a 6.0 L LS2 V8 from a 2005 Pontiac GTO accompanied by a Wizard aluminum radiator and stainless steel exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power through an aluminum driveshaft to a limited-slip differential with 3.73 gears. The suspension features lowering springs, Bilstein shocks, and power steering cooler. A set of E34 M5 calipers with 315×28 mm rotors in front and 305×20 mm rotors in back are covered by Style 32 17-inch wheels. Issues with the car include dents, paint cracking, rust bubbles, and audible vibrations from shifter at high RPM.

Source: Bring a Trailer