Toyota Hilux with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

This 2012 Toyota Hilux was built by Francois Fritz at FatBoy Fab Works in Knysna, South Africa. Double Apex reports the truck came from the factory with a turbocharged 3.0 L 1KD-FTV diesel inline-four. However Francois swapped it and the factory transmission for a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 and four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Century. He rebuilt the bottom-end and installed a pair of Garrett GT35 turbochargers. The combination made 402 kW (539 hp) and 970 Nm (715 lb-ft) of torque with a Spitronics ECU. Francois also installed a custom driveshaft, lowered the suspension, and kept the factory brakes.

Source: FatBoy Fab Works FB page and Double Apex