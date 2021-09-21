1970 AAR Cuda with a 808 hp Supercharged Hellcat V8

Classic Car Liquidators debuted their 1970 Plymouth AAR ‘Cuda called “Fast Fish” at Holley Moparty 2021. The non-numbers-matching car was built by Speedtech Performance in St. George, Utah. The company installed a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat Redeye V8 crate motor making 807 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a forged steel crank, forged pistons and rods, and 2.7 L supercharger making 14.5 psi of boost. The motor is paired with a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Dutchman independent 9-inch rear end. Speedtech Performance also used the build to develop their ExtReme front subframe, Torque Arm rear suspension, and independent rear suspension. Classic Car Liquidators has plans to race the Cuda on road courses so it has the IRS system with JRi adjustable shocks and Baer six-piston brakes. View more photos of the build process here.

Below are 3d renderings of the ExtReme front subframe and suspension along with their torque arm and independent rear suspension. You can find more info and prices here.

Source: Speedtech Performance (project page) and Speedteech Performance FB page