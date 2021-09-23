2003 Audi Allroad with a RS6 Twin-Turbo V8

This 2003 Audi Allroad came from the factory with a 2.5 L TDI V6 and five-speed automatic transmission. Someone in Germany replaced the diesel V6 with a twin-turbo 4.2 L V8 from an Audi RS6 making 444 hp and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features a RS6 ECU, wiring harness, fuel tank and pumps, and exhaust system. Behind the motor sits a 01E six-speed manual transmission with a Don Octane sintered clutch and RS6 rear differential. The wagon rides on KW V2 coilovers and RS5 20-inch wheels with 255/35/20 tires covering RS6 front and rear brakes.

Source: ebay-kleinanzeigen.de via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page