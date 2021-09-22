1967 Pontiac GTO with a 750 hp Mercury Racing SB4 V8

This 1967 Pontiac GTO was sent to Roadster Shop for a new heart and complete makeover. The company started by repairing the classic body and covering it in Signet Gold paint. Under that they installed their Fast Track IRS chassis with RS SV coilovers, Baer six-piston brakes with 14-inch rotors, and a set of Greening Auto Company custom wheels (18×9, 19×12) with Diamond Back Classics redline tires. In the engine bay they installed a Mercury Racing 7.0 L SB4 V8 crate motor bolted to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The DOHC V8 produces 750 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel.

Source: Roadster Shop (project page)