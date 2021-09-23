Twin-Turbo Lamborghini V10 Engines Make 1606 hp and 1847 hp on Dyno

Steve Morris Engines builds many high horsepower engines. One of those is the twin-turbo Lamborghini V10 engines sold by Dallas Performance. They put two freshly built 5.2 L V10 engines on the dyno for tuning by Wayne Potts. On the dyno the first engine made 1606 hp at 8600 rpm and 983 lb-ft of torque at 8600 rpm on C16 fuel. The second engine made 1847 hp at 8600 rpm and 1127 lb-ft of torque at 8600 rpm on C16 fuel and 3 psi more boost than the first engine. Both motor were tested with 88 mm turbochargers and feature a sleeved block, modified crank, Steve Morris pistons and rods, stock camshafts, ported heads, and Syvecs EFI system. In the end Steve states that both engines can and probably will make more horsepower once they are installed.

Source: Steve Morris Engines