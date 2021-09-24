Building a 1200 hp 3.2 L RB26/30 Inline-Six

Motive Garage is building a very powerful Nissan R32 GT-R. At the heart of the beast is a turbocharged 3.2 L RB26/30 inline-six capable of 1200+ horsepower. The engine is built by Con Tatsis at Croydon Racing Developments (CRD) in Smithfield, NSW, Australia. It features a Platinum Racing Products (PRP) prepped RB30 block, Nitto 3.2 L rotating assembly, CP/Nitto pistons, CRD race ported RB26 head, Supertech valvetrain, PRP billet block girdle, Kinsler/PRP mechanical fuel pump, and Nitto billet oil pump. The company plans to test the engine with a Garret G35-1050 turbocharger before switching to a G45-1500 turbocharger. Watch as Con builds the engine below.

Source: Motive Video