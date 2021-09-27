Cyan Racing’s P1800 Cyan Attends Bernina Gran Turismo

Last year Cyan Racing unveiled their amazing Volvo P1800 Cyan. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L VEA inline-four based on the engine used in a Volvo S60 TC1 race car. The motor produces 420 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 455 Nm (335 lb-ft) of torque at 6000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission and limited-slip differential. One of these unique vehicles attended the Bernina Gran Turismo event in Champfèr, Switzerland where Cyan Racing’s driver Thed Björk put on a show.

Source: 19Bozzy92