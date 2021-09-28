Audi A3 with a 1300 hp VR6 Reaches 199 mph

Steve Gregorius from L8-Night Project Cars took his modified Audi A3 to the Turboscheune Test & Tune (TTT) half mile event in Germany. While there the car has several runs with the best being a 321.66 km/h (199.87 mph). It’s able to do that thanks to a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1300 hp paired with a DQ500 DSG transmission and 4-Motion drivetrain. Of course the most obvious mod is the LMS TCR widebody. Watch the car race at the TTT event below.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune and L8-Night Project Cars