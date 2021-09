Emil Boogh has spent several years building his Ford Capri Mk2 into a Zakspeed replica. The car is powered by a 350 ci Chevy V8 from a Camaro Cup race car. The engine features a BorgWarner 472SXE turbocharger, 50 mm wastegate, Bosch EV14 980 cc injectors, and Ecumaster Black ECU. The engine made 477 horsepower and 619 Nm (456 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on E85 fuel and tuned by GZ Racing.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page, GZ Racing, and Snooken Recordings