MGB with a Turbo Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1980 MGB was built by Snake River Classics in Boise, Idaho. The company replaced the factory inline-four with a turbocharged 2.0 L Ecotec LTG inline-four making 300+ horsepower. An Aisin five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The 2400 lb sports car rides on a front suspension featuring a custom subframe with cast aluminum lower control arms, custom upper control arms, and power steering rack. The rear suspension features a 3-link with torque arm and Panhard bar. Behind the 195/55X15 tires are 11-inch vented rotors with four-piston calipers. If you are interested in owning a MGB built by Snake River Classics, Classic Motorsports reports they start at $110,000.

Source: Snake River Classics and Classic Motorsports via MG Expereince forum