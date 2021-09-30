1985 BMW 535i with a Turbo 5.1 L LSx V8

This 1985 BMW 535i E28 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Livonia, Michigan. The car was built by Turbo Charging Dynamics in Wisconsin from 2009-2019. It is powered by a turbocharged 5.1 L LSx V8 making 543 hp and 511 lb-ft of torque on a Megasquirt3 stand-alone ECU. The motor features an aluminum block, 4.8 L crank and rods, 9.5:1 compression forged pistons (3.902 bore), and custom ground Comp camshaft (271/279 duration), LS2 timing chain and oil pump, and CTS-V exhaust manifolds. On top sits heads with a Comp valvetrain, ARP head studs, LS6 intake, LS1 throttle body, and billet fuel rails with 80 lb injectors. The turbo system features a Comp Turbo 72/79 T04S turbocharger, Tial 44 mm wastegate, and Bell air-to-air intercooler. A T56 six-speed manual transmission with a 12-inch organic clutch and Clutchmasters 12-inch steel flywheel sends power through a steel driveshaft to a limited-slip differential with 3.72 gears. The sedan rides on Spax springs, Bilstein shocks, adjustable sway bars, and Style 5 wheels with Hankook Ventus tires. The seller states the car has an issue with high-idle on startup and needs to be re-tuned to correct it.

Source: Bring a Trailer