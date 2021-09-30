Ford Sierra with a turbo BMW M50 inline-six

This Ford Sierra Cosworth was built by Klas Halvarsson to drift. The engine bay no longer holds an inline-four but instead has a turbocharged 2.8 L BMW M50B28 inline-six. It features forged rods, Skogen Racing custom intake, BorgWarner turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. At GZ Racing the motor made 616 horsepower and 776 Nm (572 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.57 bar (22.7 psi) of boost. A manual transmission sends that power to a BMW differential and axles.

Source: K Halvarsson and Skogen Racing FB page