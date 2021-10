This 2002 Lexus SC430 was built by Drag International in Davie, Florida. The company replaced the factory 4.3 L V8 with a twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six from a Toyota Aristo (JZS161). It features a custom wiring harness, Drag International 3-inch downpipe, and Greddy intercooler. The company kept the factory Aristo ECU, intake, and fuel pump. Behind the motor sits an A341E four-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Aristo differential with 3.70 gears.

Source: Drag International