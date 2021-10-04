1966 Jaguar with a 2JZ-GE on the Dyno

Retropower has spent two years building a 1966 Mark 2 project inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah and it’s finally ready for dyno tuning. Retropower sent the project to Roger Clark Motorsports where Alex Haws from DTAFast tuned the naturally aspirated Toyota 2JZ-GE inline-six into making 259 horsepower and 198 lb-ft of torque. The motor is paired with a BMW E36 M3 manual transmission and factory Jaguar rear end. Listen to the motor run on the dyno below.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars