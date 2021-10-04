For Sale: Custom 2004 Chevy Truck with a Twin-Turbo Cadillac V8

This custom 2004 Chevrolet truck is for sale at Gateway Classic Cars located in Phoenix, Arizona for $98,000. The truck was originally built for Spectre Performance to push their Bonneville race car on the salt. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 529 ci Cadillac V8 built by Cad Company in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The motor produces 1,425 hp and 1,671 lb-ft of torque thanks to two Garrett turbochargers. The drivetrain features an Allison five-speed transmission and 14-bolt rear end. The truck rides on an air suspension and Brentz 22-inch wheels. The front has been converted to a Cadillac Escalade front and the bed lifts up off the frame.

Source: Gateway Classic Cars via Carscoops