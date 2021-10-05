4WD Trabant with a Turbo Saab Inline-Four

This custom Trabant was built by BZYQ Garage in Poland. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Saab B204L inline-four making 570 horsepower and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque on 1.9 bar of boost and tuned by Coobcio Garage. The motor features B234i intake camshafts, Volvo valve springs, Siemens 875 cc injectors, GT35 turbocharger, FMIC intercooler, custom exhaust manifolds. That power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and Haldex 4WD drivetrain. The car rides on a custom tubular chassis with a MacPherson suspension and Porsche 944 camber plates.

Source: BZYQ Garage and Coobcio Garage