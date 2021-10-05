2007 Hummer H2 with a Duramax V8

Predator built this 2007 Hummer H2 at their company in Hudson, Florida. The suv is powered by a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax V8 making 465 horsepower and 1100 lb-ft of torque. They paired the diesel V8 with a Stage 4 Allison six-speed transmission with a triple-disc converter. The suspension features Hellwig sway bars, heavy duty steering stabilizer, Bilstein remote reservoir shocks. The SUV rides on Toyo Open Country 37×12.50×20 tires on KMC XD 20-inch wheels covering upgraded disc brakes.

Source: Predator