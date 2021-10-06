Mercedes W123 with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

  • W123

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo Barra inline-six

Valtonen Motorsport has put a lot of work into their Mercedes 300 TD W123 wagon over the years. The car originally came with a turbocharged 3.0 L OM617 diesel inline-five. They upgraded several parts and added a supercharger. This was good for a while until Valtonen Motorsport swapped to a 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. They added two turbochargers and an Eaton M90 supercharger which made for around 500 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The car ran this setup for many years until earlier this year. Now the engine bay holds a turbocharged 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six and ZF automatic transmission. It is due for a dyno session soon to see what kind of power it’s making.

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo Barra inline-six

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo Barra inline-six

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo Barra inline-six

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo OM606 inline-six

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo OM606 inline-six

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo OM617 inline-five

Mercedes W123 built by Valtonen Motorsport with a turbo OM617 inline-five

Source: Valtonen Motorsport FB page

