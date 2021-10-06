For Sale: 1954 Chevy Truck with a Turbo Isuzu Diesel Inline-Four

This 1954 Chevrolet 3600 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Prosper, Texas. The 3/4-ton truck is powered by a turbocharged 3.9 L Isuzu 4BD1T diesel inline-four. The seller states the engine was rebuilt and installed in 2011 along with a 12-volt electrical system. The drivetrain features a four-speed manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and 9-inch rear end from a 1964 F-100. The truck rides on a 3100 series front suspension and disc brakes, rear drum brakes, and a set of Coker 235/75 tires. Van Slyke Body Shop in Pratt, Kansas repainted the body in 2011 along with replacing the bumpers, glass, and weatherstripping.

Source: Bring a Trailer