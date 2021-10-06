BMW E30 with a 1100 hp Turbo M50 Inline-Six

This BMW E30 325i called “Elvis” is powered by a turbocharged M50B25 inline-six. The motor features a Pulsar Turbos S372 turbocharger, block girdle, 1700 cc injectors, and water/methanol injection system. It made 1108 horsepower and 973 Nm (717 lb-ft) of torque on E80 fuel and 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost. The drivetrain features an E36 328i five-speed manual transmission and BMW 210 mm differential. What does this translate in terms of performance? The E30’s best quarter-mile is 9.416 sec at 260 km/h (161 mph) and reached 301.03 km/h (187.05 mph) in the half mile.

Source: @e30elvis, E30Elvis FB page, and Turboscheune Test & Tune