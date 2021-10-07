Lexus IS200 with a 3UZ V8

The owner of this Lexus IS200 was not content with the factory 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six. So they sent it to CBS Racing in Schijndel, Netherlands to replace the 1G-FE inline-six for a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 from a Lexus GS430. This more than doubled the displacement and increased power output from 153 hp (113 kW) and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque to 290 hp (216 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. CBS Racing installed a custom 3-inch exhaust and driveshaft. They were also able to retain air conditioning and the factory gauges all work.

Source: CBS Racing