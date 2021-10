Sobagiri Koudai has been competing in the D1 Grand Prix drift series with his Infiniti Q60 built by R31 House. The unique car is powered by a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6 making 1000-1200 horsepower. The engine features a HKS stroker kit and HKS GT1000+ twin-turbo kit with GTII 8267 turbochargers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an Albins ST6 six-speed sequential and Winters quick-change rear end.

