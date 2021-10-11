Volvo 240 wagon with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

MA-Motorsports built this Volvo 240 at their company in Glen Arm, Maryland. The wagon received a turbocharged 2JZ VVTi inline-six in the engine bay. The motor features upgraded camshafts, rebuilt valvetrain, ID injectors, Full Race exhaust manifold, Bosch drive-by-wire throttle body, and BorgWarner S300 turbocharger. It should make around 500 horsepower to the wheels and run off a MoTeC M130 ECU. Behind the motor they installed an AR5 five-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmasters twin-plate clutch. A Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft sends power to a Wavetrac limited-slip differential. They also upgraded the suspension with Kaplhenke Racing parts, JRZ front shocks, Koni rear shocks, and Porsche front brakes.

Source: MA-Motorsports